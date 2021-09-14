Olive W. Johnson RUTLAND TOWN — Olive “Peg” W. Johnson, 102, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 18, 1919, in Rutland, the daughter of Lloyd P. and Bertha Lovina (Sanders) Wilkins. She graduated in 1937 from Rutland High School. On March 23, 1946, she married Arnold E. Johnson. He predeceased her Jan. 5, 1999. Mrs. Johnson was a switchboard operator for many years, working for New England Tel & Tel and later, Flint's Answering Service. She volunteered at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dismas House and Rutland Community Cupboard. She was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ where she served on the Diaconate, Stewardship, Nominating and Christian Education and Ministerial Search committees. Survivors include her children, Lloyd Johnson, of Cave Creek, Arizona, Diane Whittaker, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Martha Johnson, of Weaverville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, four great-granddaughters; and a sister, Ferne Kiorpes, of Rutland Town. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Dismas House, 103 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
