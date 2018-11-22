Olivia Jean Clark RUTLAND - Olivia Jean “Livi Lou” Clark, 2-day-old infant daughter of Logan and Megan (Barber) Clark, passed away Nov. 19, 2018, at University of Vermont Medical Center. Surviving are her parents, of Rutland; maternal grandmother, Karen Barber, of Rutland; maternal grandfather, Steven Barber, of Rutland; maternal great-grandfather, John Blackmer, of Fair Haven; paternal grandmother, Pamela Clark and companion John Braun, of Bomoseen; paternal grandfather, Morey Clark, of Rutland; maternal great-grandmother, Marion Dewey, of Hampton, NY; paternal great-grandmother, Jeanne Clark, of Ohio; paternal aunts Ashley Fitzgerald (Adam), of Fairfax, Lindsay Meehan (Brendan), of Littleton, MA, Hillary Scott (Adam), of Fair Haven, and Whitney Perry (Alan), of Rutland; great-aunts, -uncles and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Mission City Church, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town, where calling hours begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Vermont Medical Center NICU or to Mission City Church, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.