Ona Rufus Lyman SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Ona Rufus Lyman, 89 years old, formerly of South Londonderry, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home in Aberdeen, Maryland, with the help of family, Gilchrist Hospice and Home Instead. Ona was born in Jamaica, Vermont, and grew up in South Londonderry. He was preceded in death by Dad, Ray, Mom, Mary; brothers William and David; sister Ellen; and first wife Doris. He leaves three sons and families Donald (Frances), David, Gordon (Ron); grandchildren Ethan (Keri), Brian (Kim), Lauren (Scott); great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He graduated from Leland and Gray Seminary (high school) in Townshend, class of 1948, and from the University of Vermont, class of 1952. He was a working physicist in North Adams, Massachusetts, when drafted into the Army February 1954. After discharge in February 1956, he remained at APG in the Ballistics Research Lab until retirement in 1998. He was a member of NARFE, the American Legion and Swan Creek Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling through Elder Hostel to Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea and Canada. He had been an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, Aberdeen, for more than 40 years; was chairman of Baker Cemetery and supervised its expansion. He enjoyed Christian and historical studies, debating and politics. He worked on parish nurturing missions with his present wife, Rose Marie Lyman. Ona enjoyed working at the coffee bar and Wednesday night meals at the church. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, Home Instead or Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
