Ora M. Turner WEST RUTLAND — Ora M. Turner, 61, of West Rutland, died on March 18, 2022. She was born in Rutland on Aug. 30, 1960, the daughter of Robert and Anita (Trepanier) Turner. During life, Ora enjoyed traveling, and spending lots of time on the beach. She was the biggest Yankees fan, and liked talking to people about their problems, as an “amateur psychologist.” She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends who loved her. Ora is survived by her wife, Nancy Burrell; a son, Zane Turner-Burrell; two daughters, Isabella, and Lily Turner-Burrell; stepchildren, Michael (Liz) Amsden and their children, Nicholas and Travis, and Francine Amsden and husband Jose Colon and their son, Joaquin; sisters, Phyllis (Milton) Jepson and Rose (Herbert) Wilbur, and their families; sister-in law, Emily Turner; stepbrothers, Norman (Jean) Stanislas and Mark (Stacey) Stanislas, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Turner Jr., and Harvey Turner; and her stepfather, Normand Stanislas. A funeral service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 146 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
