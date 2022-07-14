Ora M. Turner WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Ora M. Turner, 61, who died on March 18, 2022, will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Fair Haven, VT, on Sat., July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.