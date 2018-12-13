Orion J. Jensen PROCTOR - Orion J. Jensen, of Proctor, cherished brother, son, cousin, nephew and friend, died Dec. 9, 2018, at the age of 27. He was born May 9, 1991, in Randolph, the son of Lisa Chapman and Eric Jensen. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 2009. Growing up in Clarendon Springs, Orion spent his childhood playing basketball with his cousins, showing cows with Pop Pop, singing in the car with Aunt Lori, having sleepovers at Grami’s and building forts in the woods with his sister. He was an incredibly loving and loyal brother, son, cousin and friend. Survivors include his mother, Lisa Chapman, of West Rutland; father, Eric Jensen, of Proctor; sister, Jordan Jensen, of Somerville, MA; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A private service among family will be held at a later date.
