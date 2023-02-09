Oscar Franklin Capen DANBY — Oscar Franklin Capen, 75, a resident of Daisy Lane, passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life for Oscar will be held Sunday afternoon February 12, 2023 at 1pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 12-1pm, one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
