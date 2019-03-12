Otis R. Bragg Jr. CASTLETON - Otis Robert Bragg, Jr, 67 of Castleton died unexpectedly Friday morning March 8, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1951 in Rutland the son of Otis and Clara (West ) Bragg Sr. Mr. Bragg grew up in Rutland where he married Claudia Freeman on May 11, 1974. He served several years in the VT Army National Guard and was employed for 32 years at U. U. Samica Corp. and then by Blodgett Supply until his retirement. During his retirement he worked as a parts delivery man for O’Reilly Auto Part in Castleton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Metal Detecting Survivors include his wife Claudia Bragg of Castleton, a son Aaron Bragg of Castleton, a daughter, a sister Frances Luther of Forstdale, 3 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per his wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT, 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.