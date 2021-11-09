Otto J. Postl RUTLAND — Otto J. Postl, 95, of Rutland, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 1, 1926, in New Britain, Connecticut, the son of Johann and Paula (Soboth) Postl. Otto was educated in Long Island, New York, at Mepham High School where he graduated early to join the U.S. Navy and serve in World War II. After the war, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Mr. Postl was a pharmaceutical representative for Upjohn, which later became Pfizer Co., for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Elks Lodge #345, American Legion Post #31 and VFW Post #648. Surviving are three sons, Richard Alberti and his wife, Patricia, of Rutland, Douglas Postl and wife Joan, of Oceanside, New York, and John Postl, of Quincy, Massachusetts; two daughters, Valorie Ellis and husband Mark, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Elizabeth Bloom and husband Eliot, of West Islip, New York. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Brian, Robin, Kelly, Kym, Jack, Brooke, Mackenzie, Hailey, Alison and Michael; and six great-grandchildren, Seamus, Clara, Elizabeth, Braeden, Tanner and Rileigh. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Shea) Postl, in 2004. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, or to a charity of your choice.
