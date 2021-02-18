Owen Gibbs FAIR HAVEN — Owen Gibbs, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Jan. 18, 1970, in Connecticut, the son of Russell and Neva (Swenor) Gibbs. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Gibbs was employed as a forklift operator and supervisor at Rutland Plywood until it burned down, then he worked in various gas stations. He enjoyed science fiction, Steven King novels and movies, classic rock, heavy metal, and collecting miscellaneous items. Survivors include his children, David, Stephanie and Samantha Emrick, all of Rutland, Elizabeth Forster of Fair Haven, Amber Dragon of Middlebury, two sisters, Pat Duby of Fair Haven, Sam Gibbs of Benson, and a brother, Theron Gibbs of Rutland; and 14 grandchildren. There are no formal services. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
