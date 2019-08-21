P. John Briggs FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service with military honors for P. John Briggs, 90, who died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, 10 Washington St., Fair Haven, VT 05743; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.