P. Robert Peles WELLS — The funeral Mass for P. Robert Peles, 89, who died May 31, 2021, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Poultney, with the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave., Poultney.
