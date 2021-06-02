P. Robert Peles WELLS — P. Robert Peles, 89 years old, formerly of Manalapan Township and Annandale, New Jersey, passed from this life, in Vermont where he retired, on May 31, 2021. He was born in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, in 1932, the son of Peter Paul Peles Sr. and Margaret (Singel) Peles. He is survived by his wife, Regina M. (Weakland) Peles, of 64 years; his son, Ronald P. Peles (Gloria Wentworth Peles) of New Jersey; daughter, Nancy Jean (Peles) Hufnagel (Donald A. Hufnagel) of Vermont; and grandson, Steven Lee Hufnagel (Sabrina E. Stott), also of Vermont. His beloved granddaughter, Patricia Jean Hufnagel-Vanderhoof, predeceased him. Robert is also survived by his brother, Peter Peles of Port Charlotte, Florida; his sisters, Margaret “Dolly” Lyles of Boyce, Virginia, Nancy Bishop of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Kathleen R. Breeze of Middletown, Maryland, Barbara Montgomery of Sykesville, Maryland, Miriam Oaks of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, James and Vasil; and his sister, Evelyn Scott. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School and served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post of Flemington, New Jersey. He was employed as a manufacturer's representative of industrial and commercial heating equipment from 1958 until retirement in 2016, becoming president and owner of Industrial Combustion Associates Inc. of Somerset, New Jersey, in 1971. He was a member of ASHRAE and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He was founder, chief and fire commissioner of the Gordons Corner Fire Company, Manalapan, New Jersey. He was a designer of the company’s first custom cab pumper, with roof-mounted gun. He was an avid boater, golfer and member of the Beaver Brook Country Club in Annandale, New Jersey. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, the New Jersey Region and the Raymond Loewy Region. He frequently showed and toured with his Studebaker Avanti. He was of the Byzantine Catholic faith. Donations to Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church, Poultney, Vermont, are requested, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, Poultney, Vermont.
