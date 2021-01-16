Palma H. McLellan CLARENDON — Palma Hope McLellan, 75, of Clarendon, Vermont, died Jan. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born June 4, 1945, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Albert Brian and Virginia Mack, and adopted by Fred and Yvonne Jasmine. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1964. On Dec. 10, 1966, she married Francis J. “Mike” McLellan in Rutland. For many years, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and previously for Tambrands and Agway. Mrs. McLellan enjoyed participating in activities at the Poultney and Castleton senior centers. Survivors include her husband of Clarendon, Vermont; a son, Eric McLellan and wife, Marlene, of Clarendon, Vermont; and granddaughter, Alisha McLellan. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
