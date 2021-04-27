Pamela A. Hudson SPRINGFIELD — Pamela A. Hudson, 79, died Friday April 23, 2021, at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire. She was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of William C. and Adelaide E. (Dower) Mock. She graduated high school in Mexico, Maine, and completed the Dental Assistant Program in South Portland, Maine. On March 25, 1967, she married Paul F. Hudson in Mexico, Maine. Mrs. Hudson worked as a dental assistant in South Portland, and later, with Hospice in the Springfield area. She was a member of the Portland Performing Arts Company chorus and later, of the Springfield United Methodist Church, a Troy Conference United Methodist Church officer and United Methodist Women’s Conference president. Survivors include her husband; sons, Eric Hudson of White River Junction, Matthew Hudson of Springfield; four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, William Mock II. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at United Methodist Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home and church are limited to 50% capacity, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
