Pamela D. Carrara RUTLAND — Pamela D. Carrara, 56, died Dec. 7, 2021, at her home. She was born in Rutland, April 9, 1965, daughter of Donato L. and Rita (Hansen) Carrara. Pam was a graduate of Mill River Union High School. She lived and attended college in Florida where she studied cosmetology and real estate agent classes. Pamela loved the Lord. She enjoyed Bible study, drawing, horseback riding, motorcycle riding and writing poems. Surviving are her mother, Rita Carrara, of Rutland; a son, Jason Carrara, of Cavendish; a daughter, Sansearai Carrara, of Rutland; three brothers, Derek Carrara, of Wallingford, Don Carrara, of Weare, New Hampshire, and Dean Carrara, of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Darren Bidgood; and her father, Donato. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.