Pamela D. Carrara RUTLAND — Pamela D. Carrara, 56, died Dec. 7, 2021, at her home. She was born April 9, 1965, in Rutland, the daughter of Donato L. and Rita (Hansen) Carrara. Survivors include her mother, of Rutland; two children, Jason Carrara, of Cavendish, Sansearai Carrara, of Rutland; three brothers, Derek Carrara, of Wallingford, Don Carrara, of Weare, New Hampshire, and Dean Carrara, of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her father in 2013. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
