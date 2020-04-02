Pamela F. Marcy MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Pamela Foley Marcy, 71, died Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born on May 13, 1948, in Rutland, the daughter of Gerald P. and Helen (Bertolino) Foley. Pam grew up in Poultney, graduating from the Poultney High School in 1966. Then she attended the program at the Mary Hitchcock Hospital school to become an X-ray technologist from 1966 to 1968. She went on to further her education at the Fanny Allen hospital in Burlington, working in nuclear medicine. She was employed by the Castleton Medical Center for several years after raising her daughter and being a stay-at-home mom. She then volunteered in the classrooms at the Castleton elementary School for over 20 years. Pam was a member of the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church and their Ladies Guild and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39. Survivors include her husband Donald Marcy of Middletown Springs; a daughter, Stephanie Abatiell and her husband Peter III of Rutland; a sister, Susan Brayton and her husband Gary; and a brother, Daniel Foley and his wife Peggy all of Poultney; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A mass will be held at a later date the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church with burial in the St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 21 E. Main St, Poultney, VT 05764.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.