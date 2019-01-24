Pamela L. Clough CENTER RUTLAND — Pamela Lynn Clough, 61, of Center Rutland, died on the morning of Jan. 22, 2019. Pamela was born on Sept. 19, 1957, to June and Ralph Tatro, of Rutland. She married Edwin Clough on June 25, 1977. Pamela Clough is survived by her husband of 41 years; son Edwin Clough Jr., two grandsons Edwin III and Joshua Clough, daughter Lynne Clough; sister Julie Tatro, nephew Alex Dixon and niece Jessica Dixon. Pamela lived her life in service to others starting with teaching Sunday school at the United Methodist Church in Rutland. Pamela and Ed worked full time to support and raise their two children. In her free time, Pamela enjoyed bowling, crafts, camping and spending as much time as she could with her two grandchildren. Services will be held 12 noon Saturday at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. A reception will follow. Friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
