Pamela L. Clough rites CENTER RUTLAND — The funeral service for Pamela Lynn Clough, 61, who died Jan. 22, 2019, was held Saturday, Jan. 26, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Hannah Sotak, pastor of Rutland United Methodist Church, officiated. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline’s. Burial will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
