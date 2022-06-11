Pamela Morris WALLINGFORD — Pamela Morris, 52, of Wallingford, died Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 19, 1969, in Saratoga, New York, the daughter of Leonard and Rose (Ricketts) Morris. She graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1987. Ms. Morris had been employed by Price Chopper for over 25 years. She is survived by her son, Josh Ford, his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Aubrey, of Clarendon; her father, of Tinmouth; brothers, David and Paul Morris, of Tinmouth; sisters, Patti Tamborini, of Wallingford, and Diane Weeden, of Pawlet; four nephews, three nieces, three great-nephews and six great-nieces whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her mother and a brother-in-law, George Tamborini. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 on Wednesday, June 15, in the Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center.
