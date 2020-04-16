Pamela Schoch RUTLAND — Pamela Schoch, 73, passed away on April 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and lived in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and more recently Vermont. She graduated from Ursinus College with a degree in biology and worked as a research supervisor at Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Pharmaceuticals. She practiced real estate and was president of the Maryland Realtor Association for a number of years. She later started a horse farm, where she raised horses for equestrian eventing and was a competition judge at Fair Hill International in Maryland. She raised sheep and exhibited her wool at several sheep and wool festivals in Maryland. She loved all animals, especially her beloved greyhound rescue dog Katrina. She was creative and always loved to try new things. When she owned a small grass strip airport in western Pennsylvania, she decided to learn how to fly. When she moved to Maryland, she decided to learn how to sail on the Chesapeake. She was a woman of many talents and enjoyed flowers, foxes and the occasional bear, who used to visit her Mount Holly home. She followed her heart in all pursuits. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Debbie Schoch and Steve Walsh of Shrewsbury; nephews Hockley Walsh and his wife Sarah of Alexandria Virginia; Tristan Walsh of Enfield New Hampshire; Gifford Walsh of East Montpelier; Chris Lincoln of Rutland; nieces Tori Lincoln of Rutland, and Ashley Lincoln of Florida; and grandniece and grandnephew Eleanor and Henry. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Rene Lincoln. A Celebration of life will be held later in the summer. Memorial donations may be made to Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
