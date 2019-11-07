Pamelia "Pat" Tatro RUTLAND — Pamelia “Pat” Tatro, 93, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1926, in Bridgewater, the daughter of Harry and Virginia (Weeden) Tatro. She was employed for many years at Metro-Mail Inc. and Killington Glove Mfg. Co., retiring in 1988. Mrs. Tatro was a member of Waverly Chapter #10 Order of the Eastern Star in Wallingford and Rutland Family Campers Assn. Survivors include three siblings Charles Tatro, of East Windsor, Connecticut, Virginia Tatro, of Tampa, Florida, and Janet Hazlett, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clive Tatro; and two brothers Frederick and Peter Tatro. An Eastern Star Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
