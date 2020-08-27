Paschal F. "Pat" Mondella RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Paschal F. “Pat” Mondella, 81, who died Aug. 17, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Christ the King Church. Masks are required at the church. An outdoor reception will follow at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
