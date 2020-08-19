Paschal F. "Pat" Mondella RUTLAND — Paschal F. “Pat” Mondella, 81, passed peacefully at his home Aug. 17, 2020. He was born in Rutland, Oct. 20, 1938, son of Pasquale and Philomena (Massaro) Mondella. Pat was a 1957 graduate of MSJ where he was a co-captain of the football team and was selected to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Pat was employed at Rutland Plywood for 55 years, where he served as corporate vice president. He was co-owner of Quik and Brite Car Wash. Pat was also a skilled electrician and plumber. He was passionate about woodworking, maple sugaring, spending time at camp and attending family gatherings. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Esther (Dunn) Mondella of Rutland Town; three daughters, Lori Ribbans and husband James of West Rutland, Carol Mondella and companion Jeffrey Ploof of North Clarendon and Patricia Flynn and husband Steven of West Rutland; a sister, Connie Sagliano and husband Anthony of Yonkers, New York; and three grandchildren, Gina Mondella, David and Brian Ribbans; a great-grandson, Patrick Mondella; a very special niece, Phyllis and husband William “B” and their family; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Pat was smart, funny, caring, hardworking, honorable and faithful. Most importantly, he was generous and a true family man. He was a loyal member of Christ the King Church. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Christ the King Church and a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland, Vermont, Legion Post 31, 33 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
