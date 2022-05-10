Pasquale "Pat" Marro SATSUMA, Fla. — Pasquale James "Pat" Marro, age 71, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Proctor, Vermont, to Almond and Blanche Marro. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed all things outdoors. After his retirement from GE, he and his wife travelled cross-county, but ultimately planted roots in Satsuma, Florida, where they bought a home on the St. John's River. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Pat never met a stranger, often making conversations with anyone he met. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Deborah Marro; two sons and wives, Joseph and Rachel Marro, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Stephen and Dawn Howlett, from Mount Holly, Vermont; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Ryan Mecheski, of Danvers, Massachusetts; two brothers and their wives, Steve and Marie Marro and Edward and Agnes Marro, all of Rutland, Vermont; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. At Pat's request, there will be no services. Those wishing to make donations, can send them to Haven Hospice, 4200 Northwest 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
