Pasquale “Pepper” Palluotto COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Pasquale E. “Pepper” Palluotto, 75, died suddenly on Dec. 15, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Pepper was born Sept. 20, 1946, the son of Stanley and Helen (LaFrancis) Palluotto. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1964. Pepper worked to support his family in the Rutland area for many years at companies such as Foley’s, Bouyea-Fassetts Bakery and Freihofer’s Bakery. Upon his move to Tennessee, he worked for Lance Snacks and Schwan’s Frozen Foods. Pepper enjoyed sports and music, especially songs by the Eagles, and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Survivors include his wife, Judi (Harris) Palluotto, of Columbia, Tennessee; two daughters, Tina Alberts, of Saratoga Springs, New York, and Andrea Tonken, of Claremont, New Hampshire; two sisters, Christine Spence, of High Point, North Carolina, and Connie Barrier, of Mount Airy, North Carolina; and a brother, Ken Palluotto, of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents; his eldest brother, Tony Palluotto; and his grandson, Dylan Labelle. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.