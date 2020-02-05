Patricia A. Adams RUTLAND — Patricia Ann Adams, 85, of Rutland and a former resident of Clarendon, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Loretto Home. Pat was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Rutland, the daughter of Carroll E. and Elizabeth (Costello) Root. She grew up in Poultney, and she graduated from Poultney High School and Albany Business College. On Nov. 14, 1954, she married Ulysses Balch Adams of Clarendon. They had six children. In addition to her family life, she worked at Tambrands, Proctor Bank and Kinney Motors. She retired in 2007. She enjoyed watching nature, planting flowers, playing card games, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and reading. Survivors include four daughters, Judy Patch of Georgia, Teresa McPhee of Wallingford, Karen Green of California and Becki Messer of Rutland; a son, Dale Adams of Castleton; two sisters, Carol Strong of Colchester and Reba Legrand of Jericho; a brother, Joseph Root of Georgia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Balch, on April 11, 2001; a son, Kenneth Adams, on March 28, 2016; and a brother, John Root, on July 17, 2006. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
