Patricia A. Ballantine HUBBARDTON — Patricia A. Ballantine, 80, passed away Feb. 27, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She passed with her devoted husband of 64 years and daughter Kimberly by her side at her Zephyrhills, Florida, home. Patricia was born Nov. 30, 1940, to Paul and Gladys Gokey. She married Donald Ballantine in 1956 in Hubbardton, Vermont. Pat loved reading, playing cards with her friends, hosting parties and baking pies. They travelled the country in their motorhome visiting family, sightseeing, and going to bluegrass festivals. She loved listening to live music, especially when Don played his guitar. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Gladys Gokey; brother, David; and son, Scott. Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald; brothers, Dick Gokey (wife Bonnie) and Reggie Gokey; daughters, Sandra Williams (husband Brian) and Kimberly Tavella (husband Tony); sons, Mark (wife Debbie) and Paul (wife Sharon); and daughter-in-law, Betsy; also, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be sent to Susan G. Komen cancer foundation.
