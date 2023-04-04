Patricia A. Begnoche MIDDLEBURY — Patricia Holden Begnoche, 83 of Middlebury died Tuesday evening March 28, 2023 at the Helen Porter Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 18, 1940 in Pittsford. She grew up on the family farm in Pittsford, graduating from the Pittsford High School. Following her graduation, she attended Secretarial School. Mrs. Begnoche was employed for many years by Burlington Electric Company until her retirement. She had lived in Burlington and then Swanton and for the last several years she has resided in Middlebury. She married Bernard R. Begnoche on July 14, 1990 in St. Albans. Mrs. Begnoche enjoyed traveling immensely, visiting with her family and the staff at HPHRC and playing bingo. Survivors include 2 sisters Carol H. ( John) Wu, of Ludlow and Elsie H. Zakrzewski, of Mendon; 2 brothers Clarence O. Holden, of Pittsford, and David L. “Pete” (Ruth) Holden, of Soldotna, Alaska; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard on April 29, 2006, a sister, Ethel H. Poljacik, in 2014 and a brother James M. Holden on July 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1pm April 26, 2023 at the Pittsford Congregational Church UCC. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Swanton, VT.
