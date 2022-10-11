Patricia A. Bick CHITTENDEN — Patricia Ann Bick passed away on October 6, 2022, with her family by her side. Patty was born on July 29, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of George and Juanda (Bonck) Bick and attended school in South Bend, Indiana. Patty graduated from Tulane with a degree in anthropology, and later received her graduate degree from Indiana University in library science and an MBA from University of Notre Dame. During the early summers of her life, she accompanied her parents who taught at the “station” a biological research facility on Lake Texoma in Oklahoma. Her professional life was dedicated to books and reading. Patty was a librarian in a wide variety of libraries during her professional career which included the University of Notre Dame, and Woodstock High School in Woodstock, Vermont. After she retired, she served on the library board for the Chittenden Public Library. The great pleasures of her private life were her grandchildren, teaching them to read and raising gardens. She, along with her friend Judy, created extensive lovely gardens out of Vermont’s rocky soil at their homes. Patty also enjoyed playing soccer, jogging, biking, hiking, skiing and balletic exercise. Patty leaves behind her loving husband, Patrick Max, of Chittenden, Vermont; her daughters Jessica Janicki of Lake Stevens, Washington, her children Ezra and Phoebe; and Molly Janicki and her husband, Steve Sullivan, of Newbury, Massachusetts and their children, Quinn and George; and ex-husband, Jerry Janicki, of South Bend, Indiana. She also leaves several cousins and a nephew and good friends: Kathleen Sees and Ann DiMezza. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Susan Bick. Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Killington, Vermont at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 15. Donations in Patty Bick’s name may be made to the Chittenden Public Library or your local food bank.
