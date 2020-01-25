Patricia A. Brown RUTLAND — Patricia A. Brown, 78, formerly of Springfield, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Rutland Health Care Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Ludlow, the daughter of Israel B. and Ethelyn (Wheeler) Hall. She graduated in 1960 from Black River High School. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Sharp of Rutland; a brother, Jay Hall of Naugatuck, Connecticut; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Christopher and Proctor Hall. The graveside service will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Ludlow. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
