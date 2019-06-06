Patricia A. LaFountain WEYBRIDGE — Patricia A. (Fitzgerald) LaFountain, 80, died June 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Patricia was born December 13, 1938, the daughter of Earl and Evelyn (Gile) Fitzgerald and grew up in Rutland. She married Robert LaFountain November 3, 1956. Together they raised four children on their farm in Weybridge. Patricia sold Studio Girl cosmetics for many years. She also waitressed and cooked at many local restaurants and ran her own. She enjoyed family, gardening and playing bingo. She is survived by her children Susan (Tim), Michael (Sharon), Diana (Craig) and daughter-in-law Becky; by sisters Betty, Madelyn, Shirley and Sheila; brother Thomas; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2007, son John LaFountain in 2018 and grandson Robert M. LaFountain in 2017. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St., Middlebury with calling hours one hour prior to service from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Stephen Payne will officiate. Burial will take place in Weybridge Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
