Patricia A. Mandeville RUTLAND — Patricia Ann "Pat" Mandeville, 88, the widow of Theodore "Ted" Smith Mandeville Jr., both formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at her home in Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Pat was born on July 23, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, and she was the daughter of Earl A. and Mary Alice (Thomas) Orye. Pat attended Baltimore schools and graduated from what is now Towson University. After college, Pat worked in the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). After completing her ONI service, Pat was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Washington, D.C. In 1962, Pat married Ted Mandeville and they moved to Hawaii where they had two children, Leslie Ann and Theodore Smith III. The family lived in Hawaii and in several locations in California before moving to Vermont. While living in Vermont, Pat was an engaged volunteer in many organizations, including the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, the local hospital and the Rutland Missionary Association. Pat and Ted also enjoyed traveling abroad and they had a passion for tennis and golf, playing well into their 80s. Pat made lifelong friends in every place she lived, and she was especially close to her roommates from the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., as well as her friends in Hawaii and Vermont. In 2019, Pat and Ted relocated to Pennsylvania to be close to their son and his family. Pat is survived by her daughter, Leslie Benners and her husband, David, of Dallas, Texas; her son, Ted III and his wife, Laura, of Jamison, Pennsylvania; and her grandchildren, Griffin Smith Benners, Jackson Ownby Benners, Madeline Patricia Mandeville, Declan Peter Mandeville and Kalena Lynn Mandeville. Pat was predeceased by her brother, Robert Van Orye. The family will hold funeral services in Vermont for both Pat and Ted, with a date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.