Patricia A. McCue rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Patricia Abatiell McCue, 87, who died March 10, 2021, was held Monday at Christ the King Church. Concelebrants were the Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, and the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Vocalist was Jessica Audette. The eulogists were daughter, Mary Beth McCue, and son, Gerald McCue. Bearers were Michael and Nicholas Abatiell, Thomas and Michael Joyce, Kevin Kiernan and Jack Fortier. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Prayer services were held Sunday at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
