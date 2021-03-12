Patricia A. McCue RUTLAND — Mrs. McCue, a resident of Rutland, died from natural causes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born on Aug. 19, 1933, and was the daughter of Clement J. and Stella (Cantone) Abatiell. Mrs. McCue attended Christ the King Elementary School, and graduated from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1950. She immediately enrolled into the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Brighton, Massachusetts. She became a Registered Nurse soon after graduation and began her career at the Rutland Hospital. In 1955, she married Gerald McCue at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont. He is also a resident of Rutland. Mrs. McCue was the mother of two sons and two daughters. She would eventually continue her career in 1975 as a Registered Nurse for the Saratoga Hospital, The American Red Cross and the Continental Insurance Co. She retired in 1990. During retirement, Mrs. McCue spent her time between her summer home at Lake Bomoseen, Vermont, and a winter home in Naples, Florida. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, skiing, arts and crafts, the refinishing of antiques, and she loved the entertainment of family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Gerald R. McCue of Rutland; a son, Gerald McCue of Rochester, New York; two daughters, Kathie Kiernan of Cary, North Carolina, and Mary Beth McCue of Ballston Spa, New York; a brother, C.J. Abatiell of Mendon; a sister, Jeanne Joyce of Rutland Town; and two granddaughters, Alicia Matiernan, and Jennifer Urhausen. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 at the Clifford Funeral Home, on Sunday, March 14. 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be announced the day of services. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland, at a later date.
