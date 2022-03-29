Patricia A. Moore BOMOSEEN — Patricia A. Moore, 92, died Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at her residence in Bomoseen, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Rutland, the daughter of Louis and Lillian (Bellany) Roucoulet. She is survived by her children, Norman W. Moore and his wife, Susan, of Ashaway, Rhode Island, Daniel Moore and his wife, Janet, of Sultan, Washington, Darlene LaFond and her husband, Jon, of Bomoseen, and Donna Smith, of Bomoseen; by her nine grandchildren, Melissa Denton and her husband, Steve, Dawn Franco and her husband, Anthony, Andrea Sadowski and her husband, Steve, Aaron Smith and his wife, Laura, Lacey Schwaner and her husband, Michael, Jason LaFond and his wife, Janine, Justin LaFond, Lindsey Judd and her husband, Daniel, and Daniel Moore and his wife, Brielle; by her 18 great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Garrett Denton, Dominic and Nicholas Franco, Colby and Brady Sadowski, Annabella, Emmelia and Quinn Judd, Jake and Jameson LaFond, Lillian and Walter Moore, Owain and Zelda Smith, Ethan, Levi and Wesley Schwaner; by her great-great-granddaughter, Leah Mae Denton. She was predeceased by her parents; and by her 13 brothers and sisters; and her husband, Norman Spear Moore, who died April 27, 2012. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, camping, puzzles but, most of all, being with family. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home located at 1939 Main St., Castleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Veterinary Clinic or National Association of the Blind of Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
