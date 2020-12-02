Patricia A. Peltier CHESTER — Patricia A. Peltier, 87, died Nov. 27, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Theodore and Ina (Bartley) Simino. She graduated in 1952 from Springfield High School. In April 1955, she married Richard N. Peltier. Mrs. Peltier worked at the Shop on The Green for many years and then at Furman’s Department Store in Springfield until her retirement. She was an avid card player. Survivors include two children, Suzanne and Richard Peltier; a sister, Sylvia Ripley; two grandchildren, a great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 1998 and a grandchild. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 1222 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.