Patricia A. (Phalen) Burns RUTLAND — Patricia Ann (Phalen) Burns, 91, of Rutland, died Nov. 17, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland. She lived in Rutland all her adult life but was most proud of her West Rutland heritage, where she was born on Oct. 22, 1928, the daughter of Patrick J. Phalen and Madeline (Reedy) Phalen. Mrs. Burns graduated from Rutland Business College and following a career at Central Vermont Public Service, worked as a freelance stenographer for the legal community in Rutland County. After raising her children, Patricia worked as a secretary for Paul Reiber, Esq., now Chief Justice of the Vermont Supreme Court. In her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She took pride in selling daffodils for the Cancer Society for many years, especially enjoying the friends and businesses she encountered upon delivery. Survivors include her daughter, Jean Kelley (Jack), of Branford, CT, and son, Paul Burns (Jamie), of Ramsey, NJ; her sister, Mary Catherine (Phalen) Oczechowski, of West Rutland; five grandchildren Patrick Kelley, Kathleen Kelley, Brian Kelley, Padraic Burns and Quinn Burns; and one great-granddaughter, Ella Lieder. Mrs. Burns was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, James C. Burns; and her brother, Robert J. Phalen, of Ridgefield, CT. Always the optimist, Pat lived life to the fullest. She loved people and had a smile and kind word for all she met. She adored her grandchildren and treasured time with family. We were blessed with our time with her. We are grateful for her many kind caregivers over the years, especially Debbie Lee, who was like family to her. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in West Rutland. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s Hope, a charity named in honor of her grandson, Brian Kelley, and dedicated to stopping the progression of Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), c/o Jean Kelley, 31 Beechwood Road, Branford, CT 06405, BriansHope.org. View the guest book at rutlandherald.com.
