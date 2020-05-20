Patricia A. Richardson SHREWSBURY — Patricia Ann Richardson, 70, of Shrewsbury died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous battle with pneumonia. She was born on April 26, 1950, the daughter of James and Frances (Hawley) Fitzpatrick. Mrs. Richardson graduated from Chatham High School in 1969. She was employed by Mill River Union High School as a para-educator for several years, retiring in 2018. She was also employed by the State of Vermont as an assistant family resource coordinator for the Department of Children and Families. Patricia had been a registered foster care provider for the past 26 years, fostering countless children and families. Patricia was an inspiration for many, and her selfless acts of kindness are unparalleled. She touched the hearts and lives of volumes of people and families spanning the country. Moreover, she put others before herself in every aspect of her life. She had much love for all. Mrs. Richardson enjoyed gardening, traveling, sightseeing and loved animals but her horses, most of all. Patricia had unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. Her family was her greatest prized possession. She was a committed member of the Shrewsbury Community Church and had served as a deacon. She was instrumental in many church functions. Survivors include three sons, Rafe Richardson of Orlando, Florida, Seth Richardson and wife Allison of Proctor, and Matthew Johnson and wife Kimberly of Rutland; four adopted children, Cody Richardson, Jasper Steckler, Cassidy Steckler and Sadie Steckler; five grandchildren, Camden Richardson, Ryden Richardson, Mallee Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Breanna Johnson, and one on the way; her significant-other, Cheryl; a brother, Gary Fitzpatrick of Coconut Creek, Florida; and her former wife, Lisa Steckler. She was predeceased by her parents. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Foster Parents Association, P.O. Box 6814, Rutland, VT.
