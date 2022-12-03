Patricia A. Slade SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Patricia A. Slade, 85, of South Londonderry, VT died November 30, 2022 in Concord (NH) Hospital. She was born March 16, 1937 in Mount Holly, VT, the daughter of Harry A. and Cecile (Houle) Colburn. A graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School, she then went on to receive her Nursing degree at Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing. On 9/8/1958, she married Kenneth Slade. Pat worked as a registered nurse in the cardiac care unit in St. Peter's Hospital. She was an active member of St. Joseph The Worker Church in Chester, VT. During her 23 years of retirement she enjoyed tending to her gardens, volunteering at the Thrifty Attic and church suppers, caring for her neighbors when needed, and caring for her family, always. Survivors include her children, Diann Dawson (Bill) of Slingerlands, NY, Franklin Slade (Christina)of Middle Grove, NY and grandchildren Daniel Dawson and Connor Slade. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Slade; brother, Michael Colburn and sister, Claudette Colburn. Visitation will be held Tues., Dec. 6, 2022 from 3-5 PM in Tossing Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 at 11 AM in St. Joseph The Worker Church in Chester, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to local charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
