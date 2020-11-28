Patricia A. Tanner RUTLAND — Patricia Ann Tanner, 85, of Rutland died Nov. 22, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Rutland, the daughter of Kenneth and Rose Duclo. She was a homemaker raising her family of nine children. Later, she worked at the Grand Union store in Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James G. Tanner. She is survived by her nine children, James J. Tanner (Tina) of Tennessee, Linda (Edward) Loso of Georgia, Robert Tanner of New York, Donald Tanner of Rutland, Tammy Knox (James Murphy) of New York, Pam (Joel) Warren of Bennington, Vermont, Kenneth Tanner and Kevin Tanner of Rutland and Scott Tanner (James P. Mongeon) of Rutland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her parents;, her brother, Valentine; and her sister, Lorraine Brown. There are no calling hours. Burial will be a private ceremony at the convenience of the family in Spring 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Pines at Rutland, 99 Allen St., Rutland, VT. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
