Patricia A. Tiraboschi CLARENDON SPRINGS — Patricia A. Tiraboschi, of Clarendon Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She was born on Oct. 6, 1940, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Brown) Hannon. She grew up in Center Rutland, attended St. Peter's School and Mount St. Joseph Academy. In 1959, she married Jim Tiraboschi; together, they raised Jamie, Mike, Mark and Missy. Patricia was employed by K-Mart for over 25 years both in the food service and the service desk. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and brother, Squirrel Hannon, who became her breakfast companion on Sunday mornings. She will be missed dearly by her children Jamie Tiraboschi (Pam) and their children Jason and Cassidy, of Clarendon Springs, Michael Tiraboschi (Deb) and their children Olivia, Brittney, Brooke, Lexi, of Clarendon Springs, Mark Tiraboschi, of Clarendon Springs, Cheryl Tiraboschi, of West Rutland, and Missey McKearin (Jim) and their son, Ryan, of Rutland; great-grandchildren Hunter, Brady, Brynn and Natalie; sister-in-law, Lissa Ferrell, of Port St. Lucie, FL, whom she enjoyed visiting yearly until her later years; two dear friends Jean Higgs, of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Pat Leonard, of Center Rutland; along with her loyal canine, Maggie May. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church.
