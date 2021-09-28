Patricia A. Twine RUTLAND — Patricia A. Twine, 83, died Sept. 25, 2021, in Rutland. She was born in Springfield, March 17, 1938, the daughter of Irene H. (Belski) and Guy A. Blood Jr. Patricia worked at General Electric in Ludlow and Rutland. She was a farmer and also worked at the John Russell Corp. and Ski Door Inc. Patricia was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed birds and animals. Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Abbey (Stephen Amery), of Poultney; a brother, Jeffrey (Edith) Blood, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Emaris Henault, Amanda Henault and Benjamin Smolnik; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Karmen and Avery; a grandog, FeaBea, and grandcat, Tilly. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Twine, in 1995; her parents; and brother, Guy Blood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
