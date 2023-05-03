Patricia Ann Adams McGarry MANCHESTER NH — The celebration of life for Patricia Ann Adams McGarry, who passed away April 3, 2023 will be held Saturday May 13 from 3 to 7pm at the Moose Lodge, 78 Center Street in Rutland.
Patricia Ann Adams McGarry MANCHESTER NH — The celebration of life for Patricia Ann Adams McGarry, who passed away April 3, 2023 will be held Saturday May 13 from 3 to 7pm at the Moose Lodge, 78 Center Street in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.