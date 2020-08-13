Patricia Ann D’Avignon WEYBRIDGE — Patricia Ann D’Avignon (nee Phelps) passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with her loved ones at her bedside. She was 81. Pat was a kind and generous woman who loved making the world a better place by setting an example of caring for others. She enjoyed gardening at home and established a community garden on the Weybridge side of the covered bridge. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Jim; daughters, Amy Denney, Debby Marchese and Suzi Bettes; sons, TJ and Jim; her sisters, Cindy and Sandy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat truly believed in being Christ for others, whether it was dressing up as Mrs. Claus to deliver Christmas presents to underprivileged children, making sure the man who had slept on their porch one night had breakfast and coffee for the road the next morning, or purchasing a watch for a young man she didn’t know because that is what he really wanted for Christmas. Pat was loved by anyone who knew her and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. She was predeceased by grandson Jay D'Avignon and brother Bruce Phelps. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in Middlebury Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. (Church safety protocols observed, please wear a mask.) A private burial will follow the service. A celebration of life to be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
