Patricia Ann (Martel) Kirkbride LUDLOW — Patricia Ann (Martel) Kirkbride, 89, left us peacefully to join God’s Angels on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born in Rutland on Aug. 17, 1930, the daughter of Raymond and Marguerite (McCuin) Martel, Patricia graduated from Black River High School in 1948 and from Bishop Degoesbriand School of Nursing in 1951. On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Robert W. Kirkbride in Ludlow. Patricia was a full-time homemaker, famous for her chocolate chip cookies; worked part-time as a registered nurse for many years; and worked for 40+ years in the ski shop at Okemo Mountain during ski season. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, of Ludlow; two daughters Deborah Khiel and fiancé Michael Fortin, of Sweden, Maine, Martha K. Chessie and husband Christopher, of Shapleigh, Maine; six grandchildren Travis Khiel and wife Rebecca, Gregory Khiel, Caleb Chessie and wife Abigail, Meredith Chessie, Robert J. Kirkbride and wife Jenica, and Joseph W. Kirkbride; seven great-grandchildren Kaenon, Grady, Blake, Addyson, Lane, Brynnley and Maverick; her sister, Nancy Martel; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Martel; sister Mary (Martel) Barvoets; son Robert R. Kirkbride and infant son Raymond Kirkbride. Visiting hours will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Parish Hall of the Church of Annunciation, 7 Depot St., Ludlow, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial with committal prayers will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. All are invited to attend a reception in the Parish Hall following the committal service. Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High St., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
