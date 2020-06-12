Patricia Ann Reed PITTSFORD — Patricia Ann Reed, age 74, peacefully passed away in Monday, June 8, 2020, with family by her side. She was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Proctor, Vermont. She was the daughter of Rita (Hescock) and Lawrence Gallipo Sr. Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family and the holidays. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and children who were once in her care. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard of Pittsford; two daughters, Brenda Trombley and Donna Gravelle; one son, Rick; nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons; and her dog, Sport. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters and their families. There are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be done at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Their website is https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/Byrne-Center-for-Palliative-and-Hospice-Care
