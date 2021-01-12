Patricia Bassett O'Neill SPRINGFIELD — Patricia Bassett O’Neill, 70, formerly of Springfield, died Jan. 6, 2020, at her home in East Granby, Connecticut. She was born March 21, 1950, in Jeffersonville, town of Cambridge, the daughter of Henry and Lorraine (Dufresne) Bassett, and raised in Springfield. She graduated in 1968 from Springfield High School. Mrs. O'Neill worked as a medical assistant for over 40 years in the Farmington Valley area of Connecticut. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Bill; stepson Billy, stepdaughter Carolyn and step-grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Roux, Nanette and William; her niece, great-niece, great-nephew and cousins. She was predeceased by a nephew and cousin. The graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Farmington Valley Hospice, 80 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070; or East Granby Public Library, 24 Center St., East Granby, CT 06026; or a No Kill Animal Shelter of your choice. Arrangements are by Hayes-Huling and Carmon Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
