Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson CHESTER — Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Bradford, Vermont. Patricia enjoyed reading, knitting and traveling. She drove a school bus for the Chester, Vermont. public schools. She was a superb waitress working for many years at the County Girl Diner, Howard Johnson's and many other local restaurants. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard in her retirement in Bushnell, Florida. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of Carl and Gladys (Smith) Carlson. She was a graduate of Keyport, New Jersey, High School. She married Robert H. "Bob" Larson and lived for many years in Holmdel, New Jersey. In 1969, Pat and Bob and their four children moved to Chester, Vermont. Patricia later married Wendell Burton. Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda Wilson (husband Gary), Robert Larson Jr., Lori Moore (husband Ronald), Keith Larson (wife Barbara); 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, husbands and grandson. A memorial service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vermont.
